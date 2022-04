ভিয়ারিয়াল কম গোল করায় হেরেও স্বস্তি বায়ার্নের

Giovani Lo Celso's game by numbers vs. Bayern Munich:



86% pass accuracy

73 touches

42 passes

23 passes in the final third

8 duels won

6 possessions won

5 final third entries

4 touches in the opp. box

3 tackles made

2 interceptions



Brilliant in midfield. 👌 pic.twitter.com/SYzLI96Pad