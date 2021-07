মেসিকে দেখে এখনো অবাক হন আর্জেন্টাইনরা

⁃ 4 goals, 4 assists at the Copa America 💥



⁃ Scored his 58th direct free kick for club and country, breaking a tie with Cristiano Ronaldo 👀



⁃ His 76th goal for Argentina takes him 1 shy of Pelé for the most by a South American in men's internationals 🇦🇷



Lionel Messi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DG3DpKj941