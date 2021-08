মেসি-নেইমারদের খেলা আজ দেখবেন কোথায়?

Finally, the moment that we have all been waiting for is here! As Messi makes his Ligue 1 debut with PSG against Reims tonight at 12:15 AM only on Vh1.#Ligue1OnVh1 #Ligue1 #Ligue1IndiaFam @vootselect #Vh1India #GetWithIt pic.twitter.com/Q1oWlJ4sbJ