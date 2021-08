মেসি-বার্সার বিচ্ছেদ থেকে ফেরার আর সম্ভাবনা নেই

Barça president Laporta: “We’ve shaken our hands with Leo Messi. The new contract was DONE. Two years salary but paid until 2026.



It was 100% AGREED, we had to SIGN yesterday. But then La Liga rules and reality came, I told to Jorge Messi yesterday... a cold shower”. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi pic.twitter.com/GboJGBacBs