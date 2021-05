শেষের নাটকটা জমিয়ে দিলেন নেইমাররা

𝟏𝐬𝐭 Lille - 80 points

𝟐𝐧𝐝 PSG - 79 points

𝟑𝐫𝐝 Monaco - 77 points

𝟒𝐭𝐡 Lyon - 76 points



Despite a draw tonight, Lille just need to match PSG's result to become champions for the first time since 2011. pic.twitter.com/BkKUnaVWjS