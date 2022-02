শেষ মুহূর্তে হার এড়াল বায়ার্ন

🔎 | FOCUS



Kingsley Coman was Bayern's star man in Salzburg tonight:



👌 85 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🎯 8 shots/3 on target

🎁 1 big chance created

🔑 4 key passes

💨 7/10 successful dribbles

🤺 10/17 ground duels won

🏔️ 7/9 aerial duels won

📈 8.7 SofaScore rating#SALFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/eH7bbT1x3w