‘সাতে’র পাকে বাধা

Edinson Cavani: "When you get the chance to pull on the No.7 shirt at Manchester United, which has been worn by some top, top players who have been legends here in this country and at this club, it really is a nice responsibility to have." #️⃣7️⃣



[https://t.co/eDYTQHPyB7] pic.twitter.com/XRKyTWyKPU