স্বাক্ষর নেওয়া শেষ, বার্তোমেউকে হটাতে আর কয় ধাপ বাকি?

Under Josep Bartomeu, Barcelona have made a habit of signing plenty of Brazilian players and not doing much with them:



◉ Arthur

◉ Emerson

◉ Douglas

◉ Malcom

◉ Marlon

◉ Matheus Fernandes

◉ Neto

◉ Paulinho



And there was also the bizarre Martin Braithwaite saga. pic.twitter.com/H1R1ob1QWp