অলিম্পিকের টিভি বিজ্ঞাপন প্রচার করবে না টয়োটা

More companies are pulling out of the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics opening ceremony. Here’s the latest:



- Toyota, NTT, Fujitsu, NEC, Meiji, Asahi top execs pull out of the opening ceremony

- Toyota, Bridgestone will not air ads

