ব্যাংক ডাকাত থেকে ব্রিটিশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর দপ্তরে

View this post on Instagram

Nelson Mandela lived his life by 3 principles: Free yourself, free others, serve every day. The #powerofsport changed the trajectory of my life and I know it can for millions of others, especially young people. Evidence shows that being active brings about positive changes beyond participation and can impact positively on the health and wellbeing of individuals, on their skills and learning, and on communities, ensuring a more inclusive and healthier nation. We have work too do 🙌🏻 #thepowerofsport #sport #levelplayingfield #fairsociety #sportforsocialchange #athlete