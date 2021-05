গ্র্যান্ড স্লামের পর মাস্টার্স জয়ের রেকর্ডেও ভাগ বসালেন নাদাল

📊 Most titles at single ATP Event:



13 - Nadal, Roland Garros 🇫🇷

12 - Nadal, Barcelona 🇪🇸

11 - Nadal, Monte Carlo 🇲🇨

10 - Nadal, Rome 🇮🇹

10 - Federer, Halle 🇩🇪

10 - Federer, Basel 🇨🇭

9 - Djokovic, Aus Open 🇦🇺



Rome becomes the 4th tournament @RafaelNadal has was won 10+ times. pic.twitter.com/BXGj6jvkl8