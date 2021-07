ভূমধ্যসাগর থেকে উদ্ধার ৪৯ বাংলাদেশি

#Tunisia: a Navy unit, on Thursday, rescued 49 undocumented migrants from #Bangladesh who boarded oil platform "Didon", after their boat broke down 80 km off #Zarzis coast, said MoD, adding they set off from #Libyan coasts on July 5 heading for Europe. https://t.co/bLBRFSjeTv pic.twitter.com/zY1F2GwVgG