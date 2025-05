৯ ব্যাংকের ৯৭৪ পদের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষার সময়সূচি প্রকাশ, দেখুন নির্দেশনা

1. Focus Writing in English (On Recent Global/Bangladesh Issues) 35;

2. Focus Writing in Bangla (On Recent Global/Bangladesh Issues) 35;

3. General Knowledge (15x2) (Language of questions will be in Bangla) 30;

4. Comprehension (English) (6x5) 30;

5. Mathematics (SSC Level) (5x6) (Language of questions will be in Bangla 30;

6. Translation: English to Bangla 10;

7. Argumentative writing in English 30। Total 200 Marks