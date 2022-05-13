প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৪

১. The world leaders are not indifferent.......the spreading of Corona virus across the world.

ক) of

খ) to

গ) with

ঘ) for



২. He refused to attend the meeting......his illness.

ক) on part of

খ) on point of

গ) on the ground of

ঘ) with a view to



৩. Etymology is a branch of—

ক) Economics

খ) Linguistic

গ) Statistics

ঘ) History



৪. Which is the correct spelling?

ক) laison

খ) leason

গ) liaison

ঘ) liason



৫. Synonym of LOUCHR is—

ক) brilliant

খ) indecent

গ) fine

ঘ) gauche