১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩

বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন পরীক্ষার বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে। আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের তৃতীয় পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. Which kind of noun ‘Honesty’ is—
ক. abstract
খ. material
গ. proper
ঘ. collective
২. The plural form of ‘Foot’ is—
ক. feel
খ. facts
গ. foots
ঘ. feet
৩. Which gender is the word ‘Orphan’?
ক. neuter
খ. feminine
গ. common
ঘ. masculine
৪. সে আমার মনের মতো লোক।—Translate into English.
ক. He is a man after my heart.
খ. He is a man of my mind.
গ. He is a man like my mind.
ঘ. He is a man whom I like.
৫. Who taught you French? (Make it passive.)
ক. By whom were you taught French?
খ. By whom French was taught you?
গ. French was taught you by whom?
ঘ. By whom you were taught French?
৬. The more you read, the more you learn. Here ‘more’ is an—
ক. adjective
খ. Interjection
গ. adverb
ঘ. none of these
৭. Select the word with right spelling—
ক. Schizophrania
খ. Schizophrenia
গ. Seizophrania
ঘ. Scizophrenia
৮. The team is composed—six players.
ক. of
খ. from
গ. for
ঘ. over
৯. Police looked—the case.
ক. into
খ. from
গ. with
ঘ. on
১০. Which sentence is incorrect?
ক. Riches often take jeopardy.
খ. Mark as well as Jenifer is coming.
গ. Provide him some information.
ঘ. We eat rice for living.
১১. Many freedom fighters has diedgg—the country in 1971.
ক. by
খ. with
গ. about
ঘ. for
১২. The political leader is anxious—the present violence.
ক. from
খ. against
গ. with
ঘ. about
১৩. Never give—your hopes.
ক. over
খ. up
গ. on
ঘ. in
১৪. Which one is a complex sentence?
ক. This is the act of a wise man.
খ. This is an act and a wise man does it.
গ. This is the act that a wise man does.
ঘ. This act is done by a wise man.
১৫. A person who is blamed for the wrong doings of others—
ক. Scapegoat
খ. Bursar
গ. Phlegmatic
ঘ. Captor
১৬. What is the feminine of ‘Ram’?
ক. ewe
খ. hind
গ. wido
ঘ. nun
১৭. —candidate was asked to answer the question.
ক. Every
খ. Each
গ. Both
ঘ. Many
১৮. The word ‘leafy’ is a/an ¾
ক. noun
খ. adverb
গ. adjective
ঘ. verb
১৯. ‘Kith and kin’ stands for—
ক. friends
খ. beloved
গ. relatives
ঘ. foes
২০. The synonym of ‘ravage’ is—
ক. plunder
খ. rankle
গ. revive
ঘ. pillory
মডেল টেস্ট-৩–এর উত্তর
১. ক | ২. ঘ | ৩. গ | ৪. ক | ৫. ক | ৬. গ | ৭. খ | ৮. ক | ৯. ক | ১০. ঘ |
১১. ঘ । ১২. ঘ । ১৩. খ । ১৪. গ । ১৫. ক । ১৬. ক । ১৭. খ । ১৮. গ । ১৯. গ । ২০. ক ।