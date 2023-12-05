১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩

৩. Which gender is the word ‘Orphan’?

ক. neuter

খ. feminine

গ. common

ঘ. masculine

৪. সে আমার মনের মতো লোক।—Translate into English.

ক. He is a man after my heart.

খ. He is a man of my mind.

গ. He is a man like my mind.

ঘ. He is a man whom I like.

৫. Who taught you French? (Make it passive.)

ক. By whom were you taught French?

খ. By whom French was taught you?

গ. French was taught you by whom?

ঘ. By whom you were taught French?

৬. The more you read, the more you learn. Here ‘more’ is an—

ক. adjective

খ. Interjection

গ. adverb

ঘ. none of these