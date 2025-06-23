৪৭তম বিসিএস পরীক্ষা: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

৮. Toma is blind____ one eye.

ক.to

খ.at

গ. of

ঘ.in



৯. He just left. Here just is_

ক. Adjectives

খ.Verb

গ. Adverb

ঘ.None



১০. Whom did she accuse? Choose the correct passive form.

ক. Who was accused by her?

খ. Who was being accused by her?

গ.Who had been accused by her?

ঘ. Who has been accused by her?



১১. When the thief saw the police, he ran away. Make it simple.

ক. Seeing the police, the thief ran away.

খ. After seeing the police, the thief ran away.

গ. The thief ran away while seeing the police.

ঘ. When the thief saw the police, he ran away.



১২. Do or die. Make it complex.

ক. By doing all ,you will die.

খ. If you do,you will die

গ. If you do not do, you will die.

ঘ.If you do not, you will die.



১৩. X is wiser than Y. Make it positive.

ক. Y is not wise as X.

খ. Y is not wise than X.

গ. Y is not so wise as X.

ঘ.Y is not less wise than X.