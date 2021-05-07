ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১১, লেসন ২, ৩

Read the text and answer the questions 1.
Salman : Excuse me, is there a library nearby?
Dev : Yes, the library is on the College Road, next to the College. Go straight and then turn left on College Road. The library will be on your left.
Salman : Thanks a lot.
2.
Kori : Excuse me, sir. Could you please tell me how to get to the supermarket?
Ratul : Turn right on College Road. Then turn left on Park Street. The supermarket is on the corner.
Kori : Thank you!
3.
Tanim : Excuse me, miss. Do you know how to get to the hospital?
Lalia : It’s very near! It’s only five minutes’ walk from here. Continue on this street toward Road 14. The hospital is on the corner there.
Tanim : Thanks!
1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.
Column A Column B
a. library i. a place where people are
treated for illness
b. street ii. to express something
c. straight iii. to give attention to
something or somebody
d. continue iv. to go on
e. hospital v. road with homes or
building in one or both sides
vi. not in a curve or at an
angle
vii. a room with a
collection of books, records
etc.
Answer to the question no. 1
a+vii. library = a room with a collection of books, records etc.
b+v. street = road with homes or building in one or both sides.
c+vi. straight = not in a curve or at an angle
d+iv. continue = to go on
e+i. hospital = a place where people are treated for illness