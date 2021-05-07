ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১১, লেসন ২, ৩

2.

Kori : Excuse me, sir. Could you please tell me how to get to the supermarket?

Ratul : Turn right on College Road. Then turn left on Park Street. The supermarket is on the corner.

Kori : Thank you!

3.

Tanim : Excuse me, miss. Do you know how to get to the hospital?

Lalia : It’s very near! It’s only five minutes’ walk from here. Continue on this street toward Road 14. The hospital is on the corner there.

Tanim : Thanks!