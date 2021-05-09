ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১২, লেসন ১, ৬

Read the text and answer the following questions 1.

Andy: Hi, Tamal! Can you help me with something?

Tamal: Sure. Andy!

Andy: What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh? I know about Cox’s Bazar. I visited it last month.

Tamal: Oh, Cox’s Bazar is the most popular tourist spot.

Andy: And it’s beautiful! I loved the sea and the beach! But I’d like to see some new places this time.

Tamal: Right! There are many places to see in our country. You can go to Srimangal. You can enjoy the beauty of the sea garden there. From there you can go to Madhabkundu. There are some wonderful waterfalls there. You can also go to Saint Martin’s island. It’s a special place.

Andy: What is special about Saint Martin’s Island?

Tamal: It’s an island in the Bay of Bengal and it’s the only coral island in Bangladesh. You can see coral in different shapes and colours. And the water in the Bay of Bengal is very clean and blue!

Andy: Oh, that sounds wonderful!

Tamal: Yes, it is! You can also see the turtles on the island. The turtles make their nests on the beach and then they lay their eggs in them. You can see many fish, too!

Andy: Wow! really? Can I go sailing?

Tamal: Well, you can take a day cruise. You can go on wooden boats or sea truck. The cruises are exciting and safe. They are a great way to see the Bay.

Andy: Thanks for the information, Tamal!