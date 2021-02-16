ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১, লেসন ১, ২, ৩, ৪ ও ৫

4. Write at least five sentences about how Sima and Jessica are getting introduced and talking to each other by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)

Answer to the question no 4

Sima and Jessica get introduced to each other. Sima asks Jessica where she is going. Jessica replies that she is going to Chittagong with her father. Jessica also asks Sima if she is from Dhaka. Sima replies that she is from Sylhet. She also says that she is going to Sylhet.