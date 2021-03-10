ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ২, লেসন ১ ও ২

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Andy : Hello, Tamal! How are you?

Tamal : Hello, Andy! I’m fine, thanks. And you?

Andy : Fine, thanks. Listen. I’m going to the Book Fair. Would you like to come?

Tamal : I’m sorry. I can’t right now. I have to take this medicine to my grandmother. But I can meet you in an hour.

Andy : OK. Great! I’ll see you at the Book Fair.

Tamal : Right. See you later. Bye!

Andy : See you!

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).

Column A Column B

a. fine i. to involve in any work

b. listen ii. feeling sadness

c. sorry iii. drug

d. medicine iv. to give attention to someone or something

e. join v. to hear

vi. beautiful

vii. to work in a school

Answer to the question no 1

a. fine — vi. beautiful

b. listen — v. to hear

c. sorry — ii. feeling sadness

d. medicine — iii. drug

e. join — i. to involve in any work