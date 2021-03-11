ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ২, লেসন ৩ ও ৪

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Andy : Hello, Tamal ! How is your grandmother?
Tamal : Hi! She’s fine, thanks.
Andy : Come, let me introduce my colleagues. Hi, everybody. This is Tamal. And Tamal, meet Mr. Saha and Mrs. Haider. And this is Ms. Smith. She’s a new English teacher here.
Ms. Smith : Hello, Tamal. Nice to meet you.
Tamal : Hello, everybody ! Nice meeting you, too.
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B (extra two are given in column B).
Column A Column B
a. introduce i. allow
b. colleague ii. to do something normally
c. teacher iii. to express gratitude
d. thank iv. to be familiar with a person or a thing
e. let v. persons who work in the same place
vi. a person who teaches
vii. a person who learns
Answer to the question no 1
a. introduce — iv. to be familiar with a person or a thing
b. colleague — v. persons who work in the same place
c. teacher — vi. a person who teaches
d. thank — iii. to express gratitude
e. let — i. allow
2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.
i. Ms Smith is a teacher.
ii. Ms. Smith teaches English.
iii. Tamal thanks Andy.
iv. Ms. Smith is new in her profession.
v. Mr. Saha is a not Mr Andy’s colleague.
vi. Ms. Smith is new here.
Answer to the question no 2
i. True ii. True iii. True iv. True
v. False. vi. True
3. Answer the following questions in sentences..
a. How is Tamal’s grandmother ?
b. Who has introduced Tamal to Ms. Smith?
c. Who thanks Andy?
d. Who is Tamal’s colleague?
e. Which subject does Ms. Smith teach?
f. Who is Ms. Smith?
Answer to the question no 3
a. Tamal’s grandmother is fine.
b. Andy has introduced Tamal to Ms. Smith.
c. Tamal thanks Andy.
d. Andy is Tamal’s colleague.
e. Ms. Smith teaches English.
f. She is a new English teacher.
4. Write at least five sentences about how Andy gets Tamal to introduce with his colleagues by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)
1. Why did Tamal thank Andy?
2. With whom was Tamal introduced ?
3. With whom was Tamal introduced at first?
4. With whom he was introduced next?
5. With whom he was introduced finally?
Answer to the question no 4
Tamal thanked Andy because he made a query about Tamal’s grandmother’s health condition. Then Tamal was introduced with Andy’s colleagues. At first, he was introduced with Mr. Saha. Then he was introduced with Mrs. Haider. At last, he was introduced with Ms. Smith.