ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৩, লেসন ১ ও ২

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Saikat Islam lives with his parents in a flat in Bogura. His father Mr. Rashidul Islam is a banker. But in his free time Mr. Islam writes stories and listens to music. Saikat’s mother is Mrs. Monowara Islam. She is a housewife. In her free time she enjoys sewing. She makes dresses. She often gets orders from her friends and neighbours. Saikat is in Class 5. He is a good student. He wants to improve his English, so he watches cartoons on TV every day. He also reads English books. He likes books about animals, especially tigers and lions.

1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.

Column A Column B

a. Live i. a bank official.

b. Flat ii. A female parent.

c. Banker iii. a group or association of people

d. Mother iv. Pupil.

e. Student v. a set of rooms to live.

vi. a person from another country

vii. to reside in a place.

Answer to the question no 2

a. Live — vii. to reside in a place.

b. Flat — v. a set of rooms to live.

c. Banker — i. a bank official.

d. Mother — ii. A female parent.

e. Student — iv. Pupil.

2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.

i. Mr. Islam loves music.

ii. Saikat is a good student.

iii. Saikat reads English story books.

iv. Monwara Begum is Saikat’s teacher.

vi. Saikat often watches cartoons.

Answer to the question no 2

i. True; ii. True; iii. True; iv. False;

vi. True

3. Answer the following questions.

a. Who is Saikat?

b. What does Saikat do to improve his English?

c. Where does Saikat live?

d. What do you know about Monwara Islam?

e. What does Saikat’s father do in his free time?

f. What kind of books does Saikat like?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Saikat is a student of Class 5.

b. Saikat watches cartoons on TV every day and reads English books to improve his English.

c. Saikat lives in a flat in Bogura.

d. Monwara Islam is Saikat’s mother. She is a housewife. She enjoys sewing dresses in her free time.

e. Saikat’s father writes stories and listens to music in his free time.

f. He likes books about animals, especially tigers and lions.

4. Write a short composition on ‘Saikat’s Family Activities’ in 5 sentences answering the following questions.

a. Where does Saikat’s family live?

b. How many members are there in his family?

c. What do his father and mother do?

d. What do they do in their free time?

e. What do Saikat do in your free time?

Answer to the question no 4

Saikat’s family lives in Bogura. There are three members in his family. His father Mr. Rashidul Islam is a banker. In his free time Mr. Islam writes stories and listens to music. Saikat’s mother is a housewife. In her free time she enjoys sewing. He watches cartoons on TV every day and reads English books.