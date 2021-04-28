ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৯, লেসন ১, ২

Read the text and answer the questions 1.

A long time ago, when Raju was in Class 5, there was a fire in his school. Everyone was very afraid, but no one panicked. The teachers helped the students to leave the building quietly and safely. Soon the firefighters came and put out the fire.

Raju watched the firefighters from the school yard. He thought about the fire and the firefighters for a long time. After college, Raju joined a volunteer fire department. As a volunteer, he didn’t get any money for his work. But Raju didn’t mind.

Now Raju is a full–time firefighter. It is his job, so he earns money for it. Most of the time his work is putting out fires, but he also teaches new firefighters about safety. He likes teaching very much. In his free time, Raju visits schools. He talks to students about fire safety. He tells them what to do if there is a fire. They shouldn’t panic. They should listen to their teachers and leave the building quietly.