ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 1

“Have you seen your mother, Jerry?” “I see her every summer. She sends for me.” I wanted to cry out. “Why are you not with her? How can she let you go away again?” He said, “She comes up here from Manville whenever she can. She does not have a job now.”

Answer: The writer asked Jerry if he had seen his mother. Jerry replied that he saw her every summer and added that she sent for him. The writer wanted to cry out and asked why he was not with her and how she could let him go away again. Jerry again replied that she went up there from Manville whenever she could. He also told that she did not have a job then.

Set 2

“Where are you from?” said the teacher. “I am from Nepal,” said the student. “How did you find Dhaka when you first arrived?” said the teacher. “Well, I like it. I think the city is very beautiful,” said the student.

Answer: The teacher asked the student where he was from. The student replied that he was from Nepal. The teacher again asked him how he had found Dhaka when he had first arrived. The student told that he liked it very much and he thought that the city was very beautiful.