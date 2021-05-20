ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 15

“I’ll pay for it,” he said. “I broke it, I brought the exe down careless.” “But no one hits accurately every time, Jerry. Moreover, the fault was in the wood of the handle. I’ll see the man who I have bought it from,” I told him.

Answer: Jerry said that he would pay for it and added that he had broken it, he had brought the exe down careless. Expressing dissatisfaction I told Jerry that no one hit accurately every time. Moreover, the fault had been in the wood of the handle. I told him that I would see the man who I had bought it from.