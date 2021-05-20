ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 15
“I’ll pay for it,” he said. “I broke it, I brought the exe down careless.” “But no one hits accurately every time, Jerry. Moreover, the fault was in the wood of the handle. I’ll see the man who I have bought it from,” I told him.
Answer: Jerry said that he would pay for it and added that he had broken it, he had brought the exe down careless. Expressing dissatisfaction I told Jerry that no one hit accurately every time. Moreover, the fault had been in the wood of the handle. I told him that I would see the man who I had bought it from.
Set 16
“I came here yesterday from my village”, he said. “Why did you come?” I asked. “My mother sent me to you with this letter.” “How is your mother? I have not seen her for a long time. I hope she is quite well.”
Answer: He said to me that he had gone there the previous day from his village. I asked him why he had gone. He replied that his mother had sent him to me with that letter. I asked him how his mother was. I said that I had not seen her for a long time and I hoped she was quite well.
Set 17
“Have you cut your hair off?” asked Jim. “Cut it off and sold it,” Said Della. “Don’t you like me just as well, anyhow? I’m me without my hair, aren’t I ?”
Answer: Jim asked Della if she had cut her hair off. Della replied that she had cut it off and sold it. She then asked Jim if he didn’t like her just as well, anyhow. She also told him that she was her without her hair. He again asked Jim if she was not.
Set 18
“Porter, you may go,” said the mistress of the house laughing, “You have gained your freedom.” “By Allah,” he replied, “I will not leave this house until I have heard the stories of my companions.”
Answer: The mistress of the house told the porter laughing that he might go. She also added that he had gained his freedom. Swearing by Allah, the porter replied that he would not leave that house until he had heard the stories of his companions.