ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 19

'How are you today?' I said to Sumon. 'I am very nervous for the coming exam,' Sumon replied. 'Haven’t you taken enough preparation for this?' I said to him again. 'Yes, I have but I am in a fix. Let me read now,' said Sumon.

Answer: I asked Sumon how he (S) was that day. Sumon replied that he(S) was very nervous for the coming examination. I again asked him if he (S) had not taken enough preparation for that. Sumon again replied in the affirmative that he had but he was in a fix and requested that he might read then.

Set 20

'My sons, listen to me. A great treasure lies hidden in the land. I am going to leave it to you.' 'How’ll we find it?' said the sons. 'You must dig the land for it,' said the old man.

Answer: The old man told his sons to listen to him that a great treasure lied hidden in the land. He added that he was going to leave that to them. The sons wanted to know how they would find it. The old man replied that they must dig the land for it.

Set 21

'Will you come to my house tomorrow?' I asked the boy. 'We can discuss terms and conditions then,' I said. 'I shall be very happy to meet you at your house. Thank you so much,' he replied.

Answer: I asked the boy if he would go to my house the next day. I told him that we could discuss terms and conditions then. He replied that he would be very happy to meet me at my house and thanked me so much.

Set 22

'Could I help you, Sir?' said the receptionist. The man replied, 'Sure, I want to meet the Managing Director of the company.' The receptionist said, 'Do you have an appointment?' 'Yes, I have,' he said.

Answer: The receptionist asked the man respectfully if he could he help him (M). The man replied that it was sure and added that he (M) wanted to meet the Managing Director of the company. The receptionist again asked him if he (M) had an appointment. He replied in the affirmative and said that he (M) had an appointment.