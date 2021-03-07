ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 4

Flowers are the excellent gift of nature. They have existed (a) the earth (b) prehistoric time. Since then they have been treated (c) the symbol of beauty. It is an undeniable fact that flowers are used (d) various spheres (e) our life. It is used mostly (f) decoration. People (g) all walks of life use flowers usually (h) national occasion and (i) wedding. Everyone prefers flowers (j) expressing their love and devotion.

Answer: a. on; b. from; c. as; d. in;

e. of; f. for; g. from; h. on; i. in; j. for

Set 5

The science fair held (a) our college paved a new way for us to gather practical knowledge. Many of our friends took part (b) the fair (c) their projects. We showed genuine interest (d) them. Most of the projects were made (e) consistent (f) the prevailing world situation. They were intended (g) acquaint us (h) the solutions (i) some common problems we are facing specially in regard to the environment we live in. We were sanguine (j) achieving success and we really achieved it.

Answer: a. in; b. in; c. with; d. in; e. in; f. with; g. to; h. with; i. of; j. of