ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 10
Karim : Hello Rahim, how are you?
Rahim : I am not fine. What (a) you?
Karim : I am fine. But what happened (b) you?
Rahim : Nothing serious but I am not
(c) sound health.
Karim : Perhaps, you are fully careless (d) your health. You do not take physical exercise.
Rahim : Yes, you are right. I am not habituated (e) take physical exercise. Is there any other way (f) keep good health?
Karim : Yes. Apart (g) this, you have to eat a balanced diet to keep fit.
Rahim : What do you mean (h) a balanced diet?
Karim : A balanced diet contains all the properties (i) food in right proportion.
Rahim : Thanks a lot (j) your wise suggestion. Good bye.
Karim : Bye, See you again.
Answer: a. about; b. to; c. in; d. about; e. to; f. to; g. from; h. by; i. of; j. for
Set 11
Stephen Hawking was born (a) an educated family (b) 1942. He is considered the greatest physicist after Einstein. He received his Ph.D (c) cosmology (d) Cambridge University (e) the age (f) 26. (g) 1979 he joined Cambridge University (h) Lucasian professor (i) Mathematics. At the age of thirty-two, he received the prestigious Albert Einstein Award
(j) theoretical physics.
Answer: a. in; b. in; c. in; d. from; e. at; f. of; g. In; h. as; i. of; j. for
Set 12
Bertrand Russel was an outstanding philosopher and perhaps the greatest thinker (a) the contemporary time. He was born (b) 1872 (c) an aristocratic family. He was privately educated and he acquired a perfect knowledge (d) French and German. (e) 1890, he went (f) Trinity College, Cambridge where he graduated (g) distinction. He was appointed a fellow of his college (h) the autumn (i) 1895. (j) 1895 to the outbreak of the World War he led a simple life.
Answer: a. of; b. in; c. in; d. of; e. In;
f. to; g. with; h. in; i. of; j. From.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল