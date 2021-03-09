ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 10

Karim : Hello Rahim, how are you?

Rahim : I am not fine. What (a) you?

Karim : I am fine. But what happened (b) you?

Rahim : Nothing serious but I am not

(c) sound health.

Karim : Perhaps, you are fully careless (d) your health. You do not take physical exercise.

Rahim : Yes, you are right. I am not habituated (e) take physical exercise. Is there any other way (f) keep good health?

Karim : Yes. Apart (g) this, you have to eat a balanced diet to keep fit.

Rahim : What do you mean (h) a balanced diet?

Karim : A balanced diet contains all the properties (i) food in right proportion.

Rahim : Thanks a lot (j) your wise suggestion. Good bye.

Karim : Bye, See you again.

Answer: a. about; b. to; c. in; d. about; e. to; f. to; g. from; h. by; i. of; j. for