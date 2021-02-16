ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 13

Life is full of struggles. These are quite normal in anyone’s life as it is not a bed of roses. Certainly, it has ups and

downs. A man has to face innumerable barriers in his life. Sometimes he

can overcome those but sometimes he fails to combat them. He may be born with silver spoon without any trouble. But even then he has to overcome

a lot of such to be successful in life. In other words, life is full of challenges.

If he cannot fight them successfully,

his life becomes full of sorrows.

Though the scholars differ in giving the definition of life, they are unanimous

that obstacles are the ways of life. In

fact, a man has to undergo many in

his life.