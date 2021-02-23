ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 17

Mandela left public life in June 2004 telling his adoring countrymen not to call them. Regarding it, Nadine Gordimer said. “He is at the epicenter of his time, our in South Africa and your, wherever you are”.

Answer: Mandela left public life in June 2004 telling his adoring countrymen not to call him. Regarding him, Nadine Gordimer said. “He is at the epicenter of our time, ours in South Africa and yours, wherever you are”.

Set 18

Books are the medium through which human beings talk with enlightened minds, the great men of the world. They are our best friends. They introduce them to the life and the world. Books are the mirrors of past, present and even future. These are having an active voice. We know about the thoughts and deeds of our ancestors through it. They make the noblemen alive in the world forever.