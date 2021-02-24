ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 20

Travelling is a part of education. These means going from place to place. One can enhance knowledge by going from place to place.Thus gives one the opportunity to see the unseen and know the unknown. Some people are averse to travelling. This limits his vision. However, by travelling different parts of the world, my knowledge may be enriched.

Answer: Travelling is a part of education. Travelling means going from place to place. One can enhance knowledge by going from place to place. Thus it gives one the opportunity to see the unseen and know the unknown. Some people are averse to travelling. This aversion limits those people’s vision. However, by travelling different parts of the world, our knowledge may be enriched.