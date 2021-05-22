ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

23.

father goes to office at 7 a m everyday he gets up one hour earlier he spends this one hour for preparation father remains at the office for the whole day

Answer: Father goes to office at 7 a.m. everyday. He gets up one hour earlier. He spends this one hour for preparation. Father remains at the office for the whole day.

24.

the quran is our holy book every muslim should know how to read the quran this book is our guide and teacher if we follow this book we must shine in life

Answer: The Quran is our holy book. Every Muslim should know how to read the Quran. This book is our guide and teacher. If we follow this book, we must shine in life.