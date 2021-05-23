ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

29.
hasan is not an intelligent boy he always quarrels with other students he has no attention to his studies so his teachers do not like him
Answer: Hasan is not an intelligent boy. He always quarrels with other students. He has no attention to his studies. So, his teachers do not like him.
30.
there is no hospital in our village the people of the village go to different places for treatment we are trying to set up a hospital in our village we hope that a hospital will be set up within a short time
Answer: There is no hospital in our village. The people of the village go to different places for treatment. We are trying to set up a hospital in our village. We hope that a hospital will be set up within a short time.
31.
this pen does not write well i bought this pen last month at a high price the color of the pen is black good pens are necessary for every student
Answer: This pen does not write well. I bought this pen last month at a high price. The color of the pen is black. Good pens are necessary for every student.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল