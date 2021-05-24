ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

32.
man is mortal death must come at the right time we cannot avoid death death is the end of life
Answer: Man is mortal. Death must come at the right time. We cannot avoid death. Death is the end of life.
33.
i have known mr aziz for three years he is an educated farmer he lives in the village with the members of his family he is very glad and proud to be an ideal farmer
Answer: I have known Mr Aziz for three years. He is an educated farmer. He lives in the village with the members of his family. He is very glad and proud to be an ideal farmer.
34.
this book belongs to me i have three more books on this subject a student should not always study he should take part in games and sports
Answer: This book belongs to me. I have three more books on this subject. A student should not always study. He should take part in games and sports.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল