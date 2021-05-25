ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

35.
rebeka is the better of the two girls she is as intelligent as beautiful she always stands first in the class last year she got a primary scholarship
Answer: Rebeka is the better of the two girls. She is as intelligent as beautiful. She always stands first in the class. Last year she got a primary scholarship.
36.
students will play today in the evening they will play in two groups group a will have good students and group b will have bad students a bad student becomes a good player
Answer: Students will play today
in the evening. They will play in two groups. Group A will have good
students and group B will have bad students. A bad student becomes a good player.
37.
he is eating now after eating he will start going to school yesterday he could not attend his classes owing to illness today he is fine and thats why he will go to school
Answer: He is eating now. After eating, he will start going to school. Yesterday he could not attend his classes owing to illness. Today he is fine and that’s why, he will go to school.