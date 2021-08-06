ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag question

8.
a. Man is the best creature of
Allah, ?
b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, ?
c. Some of us are known as
good persons in the
society, ?
d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, ?
e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, ?
Answer:
a. Man is the best creature of Allah, isn’t he?
b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, doesn’t it?
c. Some of us are known as
good persons in the society,
aren’t we?
d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, shouldn’t they?
e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, shall we?
9.
a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, ?
b. We hardly forget the golden past, ?
c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, ?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, ?
e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, ?
Answer:
a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, aren’t they?
b. We hardly forget the golden past, do we?
c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, aren’t they?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, is it?
e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, didn’t they?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল