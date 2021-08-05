ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

5.

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, ?

b. I am reading in science group. My aim is to be a doctor, ?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, ?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, ?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, ?

Answer:

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, aren’t I?

b. I am reading in science group. My aim is to be a doctor, don’t I?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, shan’t I?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, doesn’t it?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, don’t they?