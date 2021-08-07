ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.

10.

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, ?

b. There are only a few family members, ?

c. It is calm and quiet, ?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family,

?

e. One need not think of others, ?

Answer:

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?

b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?

c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/can’t one?

e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?