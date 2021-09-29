ইংরেজি | It’s a beautiful spring day

Answer to the question no. 3
a. The singing of the birds fills the room.
b. She puts her books in her bag.
c. She likes to be with her friends.
d. The flowers smell sweet and
fresh.
e. She has been unable to see since she was born.
f. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.
4. Write a short composition on ‘Maria’s Spring Day’. [Write at least 5 sentences to the topic. Remember to use capital letters, punctuation, correct spelling and sentence structure].
Answer to the question no. 4
Maria’s Spring Day
Maria is a visually impaired girl. On a spring day, she gets up early and feels the warmth of the spring; she feels its warmth, hears the birds’ songs and smells the sweet and fresh odour of flowers. Maria likes to be like other girls; she goes to school and likes others to be her friends.
But she can’t see the flowers, the sky or the birds; she can neither see the green leaves. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা