ইংরেজি | Moxie the rabbit

Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2, 3 and 4

One morning, Moxie the rabbit and Pluck the lizard talked to the fox and the rat. “Bluster has such a big, beautiful voice. Surely, he can share it with us,” said Moxie. They agreed. Bluster should share his voice with them. It was such a big voice. Each animal could have just a small piece of it. Bluster could share his voice with each animal.

The animals talked and talked late into the afternoon. They made a plan to take Bluster’s voice. They decided not to tell the birds. But, they didn’t have to tell them! The birds were sitting in the tree and they heard the animals’ plan.

At midnight, Pluck and Moxie quietly went to Bluster’s home. Bluster was sleeping in his bed, and without making a sound, they took his voice! They put it into a glass jar.