ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Answer
a. Who put her out?
b. I shall go there for a few days
c. The Eskimos live in the igloo
d. Can I ask you some questions?
e. She didn’t go to school.
2.
a. you, foods, which, healthy, keep,
can?
b. do, say, I, can, what, you?
c. you, but, join, an, I, hour, can, after.
d. our, with, can, him, practice, we, English.
e. play, often, it, do, how, you?
Answer
a.Which foods can keep you healthy?
b. Can you say what I do?
c. But I can join you after an hour.
d. We can practice our English with him.
e. How often do you play it?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা