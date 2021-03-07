ইংরেজি | Rearrange

61. you/ are/ so/ slow/ hurry/ up
Ans: Hurry up! You are so slow!
62. saw/ he/tortoise/ a/ suddenly
Ans: Suddenly he saw a tortoise.
63. there/ nearby/ library/ a/ is
Ans: Is there a library nearby?
64. do/ in/ Sylhet/ I /live
Ans: Do I live in Sylhet?
বিজ্ঞাপন
65. do/ what/ sports/ like/ you
Ans: What sports do you like?
66. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.
Ans: Take your bag and go to school.
67. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?
Ans: How far is it from Dhaka?
68. is/town/ a/ it/ beautiful
Ans: It is a beautiful town.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মন্তব্য করুন