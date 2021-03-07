ইংরেজি | Rearrange

65. do/ what/ sports/ like/ you

Ans: What sports do you like?

66. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

Ans: Take your bag and go to school.

67. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Ans: How far is it from Dhaka?

68. is/town/ a/ it/ beautiful

Ans: It is a beautiful town.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল