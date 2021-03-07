ইংরেজি | Rearrange

শিক্ষা

61. you/ are/ so/ slow/ hurry/ up

Ans: Hurry up! You are so slow!

62. saw/ he/tortoise/ a/ suddenly

Ans: Suddenly he saw a tortoise.

63. there/ nearby/ library/ a/ is

Ans: Is there a library nearby?

64. do/ in/ Sylhet/ I /live

Ans: Do I live in Sylhet?

65. do/ what/ sports/ like/ you

Ans: What sports do you like?

66. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

Ans: Take your bag and go to school.

67. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Ans: How far is it from Dhaka?

68. is/town/ a/ it/ beautiful

Ans: It is a beautiful town.

