ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lessons 5 & 6

The Olympic Games

Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2, 3 and 4:

The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympics are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations send a total of about 13,000 athletes to compete in more than 30 different sports. The first Olympic Games was held in Greece almost 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games started in 1896, and there have been 31 Olympic competitions since then.

1. Match the words of Column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the Column B:

Column A Column B

a. Different i. a person who

competes in sports

b. Sport ii. not the same as

somebody or something

c. City iii. usually done in a

special arena and

according to fixed rules

d. Total iv. to make something go

or be taken to a place

e. Send v. being the amount or

number after everyone or

everything is counted or

added together

vi. the place where

something comes from.

vii. a large and important

town