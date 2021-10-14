ইংরেজি | Unit-21, Lessons-1-2 A ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক

The cub camporee took place in Srimangal. To get there, we first travelled from Dhaka to Sylhet. From Sylhet, we took a train to Srimangal. We arrived in the morning, so the weather was nice. We walked to our camp from the train station. There were 10 of us and two leaders. We were a big group, so we didn’t take any rickshaws. We walked together in our group. It wasn’t very far. At the camp, we cleaned up the area, set up our tents and prepared our breakfast. After breakfast, we played games with cubs from other parts of Bangladesh. Then we had lunch. We cooked rice and chicken. In the afternoon and evening, we sang songs and recited poems. It was fun! At night, we slept in our tents.
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Forest i. any such living things other than a human being
b. Cabin ii. a strange creature
c. Tea ii. a handleless drinking container
d. Animal iv. a land covered with trees, plants and shrubs
e. Glass v. an evergreen shrub
vi. a bitter drink
vii. a small room where light foods and drinks are entertained
Answer to the question no. 1
a.+iv. Forest = a land covered with trees, plants and shrubs
b.+vii. Cabi = a small room where light foods and drinks are entertained
c.+v. Tea= an evergreen shrub
d.+i. Animal= any such living things other than a human being
e.+iii. Glass = a handleless drinking container
2. Read the following statements. Write “True” in you answer script if the statement is true. Write “False” if the statement is false.
i. A camporee is a gathering of cubs from different parts of Bangladesh.
ii. The cub camporee took place in Srinagor.
iii. Cubs all over the world have their own camporees.
iv. From Dhaka, we took a train to Srimangal.
v. The weather was nice.
vi. In the afternoon, they sang songs and recited poems.
Answer to the question no. 2
i. True;
ii. False;
iii. True;
iv. False ;
v. True;
vi. False.
3. Answer the following questions:
a. What is a cub camporee?
b. Where did the camporee take place?
c. How did they go to Srimangal?
d. What did they do first after reaching the camp?
e. What did they cook?
f. When and where did they sleep?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. A cub camporee is a gathering of cubs from different parts of the country.
b. The camporee took place in Srimangal.
c. They went to Srimangal by train.
d. After reaching the camp, they cleaned up the area first.
e. They cooked rice and chicken.
f. At night, they slept in their tents.
4. Write a short composition on ‘A Memorable Experience’ in 5 sentences. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].
Answer to the question. 4
‘A Memorable Experience’
During the last summer vacation I went to a cub camporee and it is a memorable experience in my life. The camporee took place in Rangamati. Our team had ten members including two of our teachers. It was a program for two days. We enjoyed the days fully by doing different tasks.