এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র, Prepositions

Set 26

How safe will the building in the city of Dhaka be (a) the event of an earthquake? Experts give no straight answer (b) this question, but call (c) taking adequate precautions to minimise losses. That Bangladesh lies in the active earthquake zone is not unknown to Bangladeshis. Alarmed by the recurrence of quakes (d) recent years, experts have called (e) the development of an earthquake resistant building code that all buildings should follow as mandatory. There are two schools (f) experts regarding earthquakes. One school comprising (g) engineers and geologists is of the view that the recurrence of quakes in recent years should be taken as a signal (h) a major earthquake. Another school comprising of similar categories (i) experts, however, believes that the concern should not be amplified, because although there are a number of fault lines (j) the geographical area comprising Bangladesh, none of them is active enough to pose a major threat.

Answer

a. in; b. to; c. for; d. during; e. for; f. of; g. of; h. for; i. of; j. in

Set 27

Bangladesh is a small country but has a huge population. Most people here live

(a) the poverty line and cannot therefore afford (b) educate their children. Many poor children either drop out (c) school after just a few years or simply do not go to school at all. Despite this situation, we have far too many students (d) educate compared to the number of institutions available. Bangladesh needs more schools, colleges and universities to provide (e) the increasing number of students. But owing (f) financial and resource constraints, the government cannot fund the requisite number (g) educational institutions. At present every educational institution is (h) crowded and class size is unusually large. As facilities in these institutions are poor, students do not get a standard education. Moreover, many educational institutions in Bangladesh are troubled (i) politics and violence. Sometimes institutions are closed (j) to avoid clashes between rival groups of students. Such closures badly affect academic progress.

Answer

a. below; b. to; c. of; d. to; e. for; f. to; g. of; h. over; i. with; j. down

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

*মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা