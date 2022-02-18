এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

17.

Sports are very essential (a) us. There are various types (b) sports. Among them Cricket, football, volleyball, etc, are very (c) popular. All types of sports are beneficial (d) us. There is (e) relation (f) the body and mind. (g) sound mind in (h) sound body, is a wise saying. In order to win success in life, we should have sound health which depends (i) regular participation in games and sports. Sports keep us physically fit. Sports exercise (j) important influence in forming one’s personality.

Answer: a. for; b. of; c. X; d. to; e. a; f. between; g. A; h. a; i. on; j. an.

18.

(a) benefits of reading newspapers can hardly be exaggerated. Newspaper is (b) storehouse (c) knowledge. The chief business of (d) newspaper is to give us (e) news which we need to know. It tells us what happens (f) home and abroad. Modern civilized people cannot do (g) newspaper. Newspaper plays (h) important role (i) the lives of a nation. It makes the world smaller and provides a great benefit (j) us.

Answer: a. The; b. the; c. of; d. a; e. x; f. at; g. without; h. an; i. in; j. to.

19.

Travelling has as great influence (a) our minds. The human mind always craves (b) change. There is none who does not feel (c) thrill of joy (d) the new sight of experience. (e) traveler comes in contact (f) various type of people. If he moves (g) with the observant eyes, he can acquire a lot of practical (h) knowledge about men and things of the world which books alone cannot provide. Travelling gives us (i) opportunity to enjoy the most enchanting sights of nature. It helps one enrich one’s knowledge and makes one (J) perfect man.

Answer: a. on; b. for; c. a; d. at; e. The; f. with; g. about; h. x; i. an; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

