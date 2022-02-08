এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

7.

Life without (a) (sure) and pleasure is dull. Life becomes (b) (charm) if it does not have any time to enjoy the (c) (beauty) objects of nature. (d) (monotony) work hinders the (e) (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) (new) our spirit to work. Everybody knows that (g) (work) is (h) (harm). Leisure does not mean (i) (averse) to work. It gives freshness and (j) (create) to our mind. So, we should (k) (joy) some leisure in order to get (l) (revitalize). Otherwise, we will lose (m) (vital) to work.But leisure should be spent (n) (please).

Answer:

a. leisure; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. aversion; j. recreation; k. enjoy; l. revitalized; m. vitality; n. pleasantly.

8.

King Solomon was (a) (fame) for his (b) (wise). He was blessed with (c) (ordinary) knowledge and it was really beyond people’s (d) (imagine). One day, the Queen of Sheba wanted to test how wise he was. Solomon was given two kinds of flowers. One was (e) (nature) and the other was (f) (artifice). As he had a close (g) (associate) with nature, he had been (h) (success) to differentiate them. In this way, his (i) (repute) of (j) (multidimensional) knowledge spread all over the world. Very often people from home and (k) (road) came to visit him. People used to have (l) (significance) discussion with him. This discussion was not only (m) (intelligence) but also (n) (interest).

Answer:

a. famous; b. wisdom; c. extraordinary; d. imagination; e. natural; f. artificial;

g. association; h. successful; i. reputation; j. multidimensional; k. abroad; l. significant; m. intelligent; n. interesting.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

