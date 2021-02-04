নবম ও দশম শ্রেণির শিক্ষার্থীদের পড়াশোনা

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

18.

a. Socrates could not tolerate this.

b. One day, the woman became more furious than ever.

c. She thought that her husband

was not paying the least heed to her.

d. She began to insult him.

e. Socrates wife used to lose her temper on the slightest excuse.

f. So he went out of his room.

g. She went up to him with a bucket full of water and poured the water on him.

h. This made his wife more furious.

Answer: e+b+d+a+f+h+c+g

19.

a. She asked Bayazid to give her a glass of water, but he could not find any water in the pitcher.

b. Once Hazrat Bayazid Bustami came home to see his ailing mother.

c. But she again fell asleep.

d. So, he went to the well quite far from their house.

e. She woke up some hours later.

f. He filled the pitcher, came back and went to his mother with a glass of water.

g. As he was still standing by her bed, his mother drank the glass of water and blessed him from the core of heart.

h. He, instead of waking her up, stood by her bed with the glass of water in his hand.

Answer: b+a+d+f+c+h+e+g