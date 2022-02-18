পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson – 1,2,3

Sima: Hello! May I introduce myself? I’m Sima.

Jessica: Hi! I’m Jessica.

Sima: Where are you going, Jessica?

Jessica: I’m going to Chattogram. I’m on holiday with my father.

Sima: Really? Where are you from?

Jessica: I am from the United Kingdom. Are you from Dhaka?

Sima: No, I’m from Sylhet. That’s where we’re going. Our train is leaving in 10 minutes.

Jessica: Have a good journey.

Sima: Thank you. Nice meeting you Jessica. Have fun in Chattogram.

Jessica: Thanks. Nice meeting you , too, Sima.

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B. Extra two are given in column B.

Column A Column B

a. introduce i. to stay at any place

b. really ii. a period of travelling

c. live iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing

d. journey iv. to enjoy something

e. fun v. a period of sleeping

vi. to happen something actually

vii. to eat something

Answer to the question no 1

a. introduce = iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing

b. really = vi. to happen something actually

c. live = i. to stay at any place

d. journey = ii. a period of travelling

e. fun = vii. to enjoy something

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা