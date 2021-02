পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস

∎ ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Sentence: Modifier, Sentence Connectors, Punctuation.

Word formation: Synonym and Antonyms.

The Phrases: Noun Phrase, Prepositional phrase, Verb phrase, Adjective Phrase, Infinitive Phrase.

The Clause: Main clause, Subordinate clause, Coordinate clause, Noun clause, Adjective clause.

# Use of Nouns, Use of Preposition, Subject-Verb Agreement, Study of verbes, Use of Tenses, Adverb and Adverbials, ,Direct and Indirect Speech, Composition.